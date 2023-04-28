New England Travel Mass. has one of the best new affordable hotels in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler The Berkshires getaway opened last year. Inside Life House, Berkshires in Lenox. Life House, Berkshires

A mountain retreat in the Berkshires is impressing travelers across the U.S. and beyond, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The travel magazine just named Life House, Berkshires, which opened last year, among the best new affordable hotels in the world and among the best new hotels in the U.S. and Canada as part of its 2023 Hot List, a curated list of the world’s best new hotels, cruises, restaurants, cultural destinations, and more.

Conde Nast Traveler defines the world’s most affordable hotels as properties with nightly rates under $400.

Here is what Conde Nast Traveler wrote about Life House, Berkshires:

“Lit majors, nature lovers, and art fiends alike will feel more than at home in this stylish lodge located just off Main Street in Lenox. There is a specific design narrative here, of a writer retreating into inspiring nature to focus on their craft—just as Nathaniel Hawthorne, Edith Wharton, and Herman Melville once did in the Berkshires. (The library lounge with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves is the first thematic clue.) Rooms along the open-air corridors evoke a mountain retreat vibe with subtle literary touches like secretary-style writing desks, lampshades patterned with the marble-style paper backing of old books, and framed poetry produced by an antique typewriter. Pull up a green velvet stool at the Club Rooms for some charcuterie and cocktails.” — Conde Nast Traveler

The Wanderer Cottages in Kennebunk, Maine, which opened last year, was also named on both lists.

“This collection of 17 quintessential white clapboard New England cottages has cool, surf shack-inspired decor and a prime location within biking distance to Kennebunkport’s best restaurants, shops, and beaches—perfect for East Coast creatives craving a quick coastal getaway,” wrote the publication.

Check out CNT’s lists of best new affordable hotels in the world and best new hotels in the U.S. and Canada.