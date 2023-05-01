New England Travel New England seaside getaway named among the top 4 summer destinations in the country Travelers can visit the local pizza restaurant that inspired a Hollywood movie. Mystic Seaport in Connecticut. Mystic Seaport

A seaside getaway in Connecticut is brimming with summer fun, according to USA Today readers.

The publication released a list of the top 10 places for a summer vacation in the U.S. this year, part of its 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and Mystic ranked No. 4.

The top destination is Mackinac Island in Michigan.

The list is full of “must-see” places for a summer vacation, according to the publication.

Here’s what USA Today wrote about Mystic:

“You might remember this New England village from the ’80s film ‘Mystic Pizza,’ but it’s even more enchanting in real life. Cruise aboard a sailboat, zip line at TreeTrails Adventure Park, see the wildlife at Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center or get a little shopping done downtown. 10Best contributor Linda Laban says it’s now one of the country’s top food destinations, so explore after grabbing a slice at the famous pizza parlor.” — USA Today’s 10Best

Mystic was also recently named the best summer vacation destination in Connecticut by TripsToDiscover.com. Last year, Men’s Journal named sailing in Mystic among the most epic adventures in America, and Country Living named it among the prettiest American towns to visit during winter.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

Check out the list of top 10 places for a summer vacation in the U.S. this year.