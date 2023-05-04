New England Travel 4 of the most beautiful lighthouses in the U.S. are in New England, according to TravelMag.com One has become an iconic symbol of Cape Cod. Nauset lighthouse in Eastham. Nauset Light Preservation Society

New England is well known for its historic lighthouses, and four in particular are among the most spectacular in the nation, according to TravelMag.com.

The online travel magazine recently released a list of the 20 most beautiful lighthouses across the U.S. and included Nauset Lighthouse in Eastham, Mass.; Portland Head Lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth, Maine; Stonington Harbor Lighthouse in Stonington, Conn.; and Rose Island Lighthouse in Narragansett Bay off Newport, R.I.

The lighthouses on the list were selected based on their beauty, natural surroundings, and accessibility. They are all open to the public for self-guided or guided tours.

About Nauset Lighthouse, TravelMag.com wrote: “Such is the exquisiteness of the Nauset Lighthouse that it has become nothing less than the iconic symbol of Cape Cod.”

Portland Head Lighthouse, – Maine Office of Tourism

Maine’s Portland Head Lighthouse, commissioned by George Washington, is one of the oldest and most recognized lighthouses in America, according to TravelMag.com, “and its beauty is said to have inspired the poetry of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.”

Stonington Harbor Lighthouse in Connecticut houses the country’s first lighthouse museum, TravelMag.com noted.

“It stands out among its peers thanks to its fanciful stonework, with ornamental cornices around the tower and weighty granite lintels above its doorways,” the travel magazine wrote.

Finally, Rose Island Lighthouse in Rhode Island “sports a red brick exterior and white trim in a classic, New England-style that’s both charming and elegant in equal measure,” wrote TravelMag.com.

Check out the list of the 20 most beautiful lighthouses across the U.S.

