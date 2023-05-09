Travelers can cruise to these destinations from Boston in 2023

Need weekend plans?
Travelers can cruise from Boston to Canada, Bermuda, Iceland, and other destinations this year.
Flynn Cruiseport Boston will welcome more than 150 ships from nearly 30 cruise lines for the 2023 season, according to Massport. Boston will see six maiden calls, more than 50 homeport calls, and about 100 port of call visits from cruise lines.
Last year, Flynn Cruiseport Boston served more than 310,000 passengers on 128 cruise ships after a nearly two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, according to Massport. Cruising supports more than 2,000 jobs and generates more than $135 million annually for the city.
“Cruise passengers are crucial to the health of our visitor economy, injecting a tremendous amount of spending during the summer months and through our shoulder seasons,” Martha J. Sheridan, president and CEO of Meet Boston, said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome approximately 400,000 passengers to our shores this year, which represents a full recovery for the industry here in Boston!”
Check out the 2023 cruise schedule.
Holland America Line is adding two new Caribbean escapes from Boston in 2024, the company announced in March.
