New England Travel New England has 4 of the best small lake towns in America, according to Country Living “Nothing says ‘vacation’ like kicking back in a small lake town,” wrote Country Living. Laconia, N.H. Tracie Corbett

Travelers who prefer relaxing beside a lake rather than an ocean will find some of the nation’s best small lake towns in New England, according to Country Living.

The publication released a list of the 40 best small lake towns in America and included Wolfeboro and Laconia in New Hampshire, Vegennes in Vermont, and Greenville in Maine.

“Nothing says ‘vacation’ like kicking back in a small lake town,” Country Living wrote.

Wolfeboro, located on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee and billed as “the oldest summer resort in America,” boasts beaches, parks, trails, and museums.

“History buffs shouldn’t miss Museum Loop, an antique boat ride that takes you to the nearby Libby Museum of Natural History — after which you’ll hop on ‘Molley the Trolley’ to check out the New Hampshire Boat Museum, Wright Museum of WWII, and the Clark House Museum Complex,” the publication wrote.

Advertisement:

In Laconia, adventurous travelers can ride the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad before tasting chocolate from Kellerhaus, “a legendary chocolatier that’s been around since 1906,” according to the publication.

When visiting Vergennes, guests can learn all about the battles on Lake Champlain at The Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, wrote the publication, before relaxing at the Basin Harbor Resort & Boat Club.

Finally, in Greenville, Maine, lake lovers can go fishing and boating on Moosehead Lake and then grab a lobster roll from Kelly’s Landing, Country Living wrote.

Check out the list of the 40 best small lake towns in America.