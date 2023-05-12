New England Travel These 5 stylish motels are making New England motor lodges cool again A resurgence of retro-style, budget-friendly lodging makes for an exciting regional travel option this summer. Bluebird Dennisport Matthew Kisiday

Long before Airbnb was the popular choice for finding a long-weekend destination, plenty of families across New England would hop in the car, set out for the coast, and check in to a motor lodge. These no-frills motels and inns supplied travelers with the basics, inviting them to spend their vacations by the water or at a clam shack — not in their motel rooms.

Now, these mid-century modern motor inns are making a comeback, and a handful have recently reopened across New England. A throwback to the summer road trips of yesteryear, the lodges are newly renovated, stylish, and often budget-friendly. Ahead, find five motor lodges you might want to book a room at this summer.

York Beach Surf Club – Read McKendree

What once was the York Harbor Motel and Cottages has become the retro-chic York Beach Surf Club, which pays homage to a locals’ surf collective that began there in the 1960s. Its mid-century Vacationland flair extends to its 54 rooms and bungalows, an on-site cafe, a coffee shop, and two saltwater pools. The folks at the front desk can get you signed up for a surf lesson, though if you’d like to take it slow, the ocean views from the front lawn are just as enjoyable.

780 York St., York, Maine, yorkbeachsurfclub.com.

Bluebird Dennisport – Matthew Kisiday

The 1950s-style umbrellas and lawn chairs are what first catch your eye at Bluebird Dennisport, which opened on the Lower Cape in summer 2022. Though this sprawling pool area is a solid hangout spot, the inn is only a 10-minute walk from the beach. Each of the motel’s updated rooms are inspired by dune shacks with natural woods and bohemian rugs and fabrics, while a cluster of cottages on the other side of the pool make for a classic extended stay on the Cape.

426 Lower County Road, Dennisport, Mass., bluebirdhotels.com.

Rye Motor Inn – Courtesy of Doug Palardy

At the Rye Motor Inn, you’ll find 12 apartment-style rooms inside a 1950s motel. Billed as an “adults-only oceanfront micro resort and boutique swim shop,” its offerings go beyond the standard motel room with fully equipped kitchens as well as luxe touches in the ensuite bathrooms. The swim shop, meanwhile, offers swimwear, skincare, and other accessories suited for a dip in the inn’s heated pool or at the nearby beaches.

741 Ocean Blvd., Rye, N.H., ryemotorinn.com.

The Springs Motel – Courtesy of Lindsey Kurowski

Maybe you recognize the Springs Motel: The Berkshires hideaway was recently renovated on season 2 of “The Inn Works,” a show on Magnolia Network hosted by Lindsey Kurowski. Kurowski, also the owner of the Springs Motel, filled the motor inn with retro patio furniture, splashy wallpaper, and other quirky touches to maintain its 1950s charm. In addition to its 42 rooms, there are four cabins and a pool on the property, not to mention an outdoor beer garden complete with a vintage trailer bar.

94 RT 7 New Ashford, Mass., springsmotel.co.

The Parker Beach Lodge. – Matthew Kisiday

A sister property to Bluebird Dennisport, the Parker Beach Lodge strives to be a more modern take on the mid-century motel. Opened in 2021, many of its 48 rooms (and two suites) overlook the central pool, though the lodge is a short walk from Parkers River Beach. Bright, breezy rooms with contemporary coastal decor make for an iconic summer getaway. The on-site swim shop, which offers games, beachwear, and chair rentals, seals the deal.

192 S Shore Drive, South Yarmouth, Mass., bluebirdhotels.com.