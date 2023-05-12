New England Travel You can save money on travel with Amtrak’s Mother’s Day sale The discounted fare is available through May 17. The Amtrak Downeaster. Amtrak

Amtrak is making it easier for those with wanderlust this spring and summer by launching a Mother’s Day BOGO sale.

Train fare is buy one get one half off when purchased by May 17 for travel on Amtrak’s Downeaster June 1 to August 30. What’s more: All kids ages 2-12 already ride for 50% off with a paying adult. Those interested in the deal should use promo code C514. Restrictions may apply.

The Amtrak Downeaster is a 145-mile regional passenger train service that runs from Boston’s North Station to Brunswick, Maine. The train services 12 stations and operates five daily round-trips between Boston and Portland, Maine.

The following are all of the places you can go on the Amtrak Downeaster:

Boston — North Station (BON)

Woburn (WOB)

Haverhill (HHL)

Exter, N.H. (EXR)

Durham, N.H. (DHM)

Dover, N.H. (DOV)

Wells, Maine (WEM)

Saco, Maine (SAO)

Old Orchard Beach, Maine (ORB)

Portland, Maine (POR)

Freeport, Maine (FRE)

Brunswick, Maine (BRK)