New England Travel Maine has the best small town in America, according to U.S. News & World Report Visitors feel like they "stepped out of real life and walked into the pages of a storybook." Bar Harbor, Maine is the best small town in America, according to U.S. News & World Report. Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce

For travelers craving a small town over a big city, it doesn’t get any better than a Maine destination along Frenchman Bay, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The publication recently named Bar Harbor the best small town in America during its 2023-2024 Best Vacations Rankings. The Mount Desert Island town topped the list for the past two years.

The 25 towns on the list have a population less than 50,000, plenty of restaurants, attractions, and “picture-perfect natural beauty,” according to U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News & World Report wrote the following about Bar Harbor:

“Famously known as the gateway to Acadia National Park, Bar Harbor, Maine, has enjoyed a centuries-long reputation as a scenic respite that combines all the best qualities of the state. Its placement along Frenchman Bay means that travelers are spoiled with soothing water views left and right, as well as craggy coastlines that look straight out of a landscape painting. Plus, it’s the perfect jumping off point for some of the best whale watching tours in Maine. Not only that, but the town fosters a special kind of charm that makes it feel as if you’ve stepped out of real life and walked into the pages of a storybook. Though, the abundance of finger-licking local lobster will certainly snap you back into reality in the best way possible. This is the kind of place you visit to reset and get back to marveling in the basics: taking a nice long stroll, watching the water sway as the day fades and enjoying tasty local grub. Bar Harbor is perfect for all of that.” — U.S. News & World Report

Four other New England towns made the list:

Nantucket ranked No. 4

Martha’s Vineyard ranked No. 18

Stowe, Vermont, ranked No. 19

Kennebunkport, Maine, ranked No. 21

Bar Harbor also ranked No. 6 on the publication’s list of best cheap vacations in the U.S.; No. 7 for best summer vacations in the U.S.; No. 18 for best place to visit in the U.S.; and No. 20 for best family vacation in the U.S.

Earlier this year, Bar Harbor was named among the best small towns in New England by USA Today readers and one of the best small towns for a summer vacation by TripsToDiscover.com.

Check out the list of the best small towns in America.