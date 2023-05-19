New England Travel ‘Dr. Beach’ just named a Mass. beach one of the best in the U.S. You'll find it on the Cape. Coast Guard Beach in Eastham. Margo Tabb

Travelers visiting Cape Cod this season can relax in the sun and sand along one of the best beaches in America.

Dr. Stephen Leatherman, also known as “Dr. Beach,” recently released his annual list of the top 10 beaches in America, and Coast Guard Beach in Eastham ranked No. 10. The beach is one of six beaches that are part of the Cape Cod National Seashore.

The No. 1 beach in America is St. George Island State Park in the Florida Panhandle.

Leatherman is a professor and director of the Laboratory for Coastal Research at Florida International University. Since 1991, he has released a list of America’s best beaches ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Here’s what Dr. Beach had to say about Coast Guard Beach:

“Coast Guard Beach, accessible by bicycle from the Salt Pond Visitor’s Center or shuttle bus, is located where a sand spit extends southward from the glacial sea cliffs. The picturesque old Coast Guard station still sits atop the glacial bluffs, allowing for a spectacular view of the Nauset Spit barrier system and bay. During the summer, beachgoers take quick, refreshing dips in the ocean as water is chilly. In recent years, seals have moved northward from Monomoy Island Wildlife Refuge into the populated beaches, which has attracted great white sharks. Note the red flags with shark images on days when these predators are around and follow the advice of lifeguards.” — Dr. Beach

Dr. Beach uses 50 criteria to rate beaches, including sand softness, water color, amenities, beach shape, rip currents, lifeguards, and number of sunny days.

Coast Guard Beach ranked No. 10 on last year’s list and was named among the best beaches in Massachusetts by Boston.com readers. Heading to Coast Guard Beach this season? From lighthouses to beaches to hiking trails, discover things to do while visiting Eastham.

View the list of the 10 best beaches in America.