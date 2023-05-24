New England Travel How to save money on CapeFlyer train tickets this summer Discounted train tickets are available throughout the month of June. A CapeFlyer train. Vincent DeWitt

Travelers can get to Cape Cod by train for less money throughout the month of June as the CapeFlyer marks a milestone anniversary.

The weekly summer train service between Boston and the Cape, which begins Friday, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special deal for customers: $10 round-trip tickets in June. A round-trip ticket from South Station to Hyannis typically costs $40.

The discounted tickets are available on the mTicket app or at the ticket booth at South Station only during the month of June. Travelers should note that children age 11 and under ride for free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Customers on the CapeFlyer receive free wifi and can board with a pet or bicycle for free. The train is wheelchair-accessible, and reservations are not required.

The CapeFlyer runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day from South Station to Hyannis, with stops in Braintree, Brockton, Middleborough/Lakeville, Wareham Village, Buzzards Bay, and Bourne.

