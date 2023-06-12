New England Travel Mass. has one of the 10 best beaches in the Northeast, according to USA Today readers You'll find it on Cape Ann. Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester is not far from Boston. Flickr/pfly

A seaside stretch of land on Cape Ann is well worth planning a beach trip around this summer, according to USA Today readers.

The publication recently released a list of the 10 best beaches in the Northeast, part of its 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester ranked No. 7.

Here’s what the publication wrote about Good Harbor Beach:

“Good Harbor Beach is located in Gloucester, Massachusetts, a historic fishing town known for its maritime heritage, art galleries and fresh seafood. Boasting a wide stretch of sandy shoreline and family-friendly amenities, this popular beach is ideal for sunbathing, swimming and sandcastle building. The beach also offers picturesque views of the iconic Thacher Island Twin Lights and small islands off the shore that you can walk to at low tide.” — USA Today’s 10Best

Another New England spot made the list: The beach at Mohegan Bluffs on Block Island, R.I., ranked No. 6.

The No. 1 beach in the Northeast is Ocean City Beach in Ocean City, Maryland.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

Advertisement:

Travel + Leisure named Good Harbor Beach among the 25 best beaches in the U.S. last year.