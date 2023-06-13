New England Travel This ’70s-inspired rustic lodge just opened in Stowe, Vermont The getaway is steps from a popular trail network in the Green Mountains. A suite at Bluebird Cady Hill Lodge in Stowe, Vermont. Bluebird Cady Hill Lodge

A rustic roadside lodge with ’70s-inspired decor just debuted in northern Vermont.

Bluebird Cady Hill Lodge by boutique hospitality company Lark Hotels opened at the base of Cady Hill in Stowe on Wednesday. It is the company’s third Stowe hotel and second Bluebird property in town. Bluebird Talta Lodge opened in 2021.

The 55-room hotel is a 10-minute walk from historic downtown Stowe and five miles from Mt. Mansfield, Vermont’s highest peak. The nearby 258-acre Cady Hill Forest, one of Stowe’s most popular trail networks, attracts hikers and runners, as well as mountain bikers from across the Northeast.

“When you stay with us, you’ll be first on the trails every morning with direct access to the Cady Hill Forest’s coveted terrain literally on our doorstep,” the hotel’s website boasts.

The property, designed by Elder & Ash in Amesbury, draws from its wooded surroundings with birch plywood-paneled walls and deep green accents. The lodge includes a game room with vintage games, a bar, and lounge. There is also an outdoor and indoor pool (opening July 1), sauna, and outdoor fire pits.

Guests can also stay in two standalone homes called Tall Timbers and Horizon Cabin.

Tall Timbers is a two-bedroom home with a full kitchen, living room, a wood burning fireplace, and a private deck. It sleeps up to five guests. Horizon Cabin is a three-bedroom home with a full kitchen, living room, gas fireplace, a private deck. It sleeps up to eight guests. The decor is “straight out of a vintage catalog,” according to the company, with Persian carpets, leather couches, and local art and decor.

“Stowe is a very meaningful place to me and my family, and I cannot wait to introduce our Bluebird guests to Bluebird Cady Hill Lodge,” Rob Blood, founder of Lark Hotels, said in a statement. “This property will be a truly unique, memorable stay for families and friends, particularly with the standalone homes we’ve designed, each with its own personality. This has already been a monumental year of growth for Lark, and adding three new Bluebird properties to our portfolio for the summer season is a milestone to celebrate.”

Since 2021, Lark Hotels has renovated nine motor lodges, which have been “reimagined for the great American road trip,” according to the company.

Other Bluebird lodges in New England include Bluebird Dennisport and Bluebird Parker Beach Lodge in Massachusetts, Bluebird Sunapee in New Hampshire, and Talta Lodge Bluebird in Vermont. Bluebird Ocean Point Inn in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, is also opening this month.

Field Guide Lodge, also operated by Lark Hotels, opened in 2015 and is located in Stowe.

The starting rate for Bluebird Cady Hill Lodge, which offers pet-friendly rooms, is $179.