New England Travel Mass. has 2 of the best fishing charters in the U.S. and the Caribbean, according to USA Today readers One is in Boston. Folks fishing with Reel Deal Fishing Charters in Truro. Reel Deal Fishing Charters

If your summertime plans include a hook and bait, two fishing charters in Massachusetts just ranked among the best in the nation by USA Today readers.

The publication recently released a list of the 10 best fishing charters in the U.S. and Caribbean, part of its 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and Reel Deal Fishing Charters in Truro ranked No. 4 and Fishbucket Sportfishing in Boston ranked No. 10.

“Proud moment…congratulation[s] to team REEL DEAL for being recognized as one of the top 5 fishing charter businesses in the US and Caribbean!!” the company wrote on its Facebook page. “It is an honor to receive this recognition and a HUGE SHOUT OUT to everyone who voted for us!”

USA Today wrote the following, in part, about Reel Deal Fishing Charters in Truro on Cape Cod: “For those wishing to spend their day searching for native New England sea life, Reel Deal Fishing Charters is a top choice. Fish like flounder and striped bass can be found in abundance across the area.”

In Boston, guests on Fishbucket Sportfishing board the 32-foot “Fishbucket.”

“For novice fishers, a jaunt along Boston Harbor provides ample insight into the sport, while more experienced anglers can go all-in on an offshore trip to search for massive tuna and even sharks,” wrote USA Today.

The No. 1 fishing charter is Hubbard’s Marina in Florida’s Madeira Beach.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

Check out the list of the 10 best fishing charters in the U.S. and Caribbean.