This Amtrak flash sale will help families save money this summer The Downeaster sale is taking place through June 20. The Amtrak Downeaster. Amtrak

Amtrak is helping families save money this season during a summer travel flash sale on rail fare for its littlest riders.

Travelers can get free Downeaster tickets for kids age 2-12 with the purchase of at least one adult rail fare through June 20 good for travel June 30 to Sept. 30. The discount fare is valid for Monday through Thursday travel.

The Amtrak Downeaster is a 145-mile regional passenger train service that runs from Boston’s North Station to Brunswick, Maine. The train services 12 stations and operates five daily round-trips between Boston and Portland, Maine.

The following are all of the places you can go on the Amtrak Downeaster:

Boston — North Station (BON)

Woburn (WOB)

Haverhill (HHL)

Exter, N.H. (EXR)

Durham, N.H. (DHM)

Dover, N.H. (DOV)

Wells, Maine (WEM)

Saco, Maine (SAO)

Old Orchard Beach, Maine (ORB)

Portland, Maine (POR)

Freeport, Maine (FRE)

Brunswick, Maine (BRK)

Check out the Downeaster schedule here.

Travelers looking to take advantage of the flash sale should use the code C618 when booking on amtrakdowneaster.com.