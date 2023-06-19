New England Travel One of the top 5 lakes in the U.S. is in New England, according to USA Today readers It runs 107 miles along the New York-Vermont border. The sun sets over Lake Champlain in South Hero, Vermont. Photo for The Washington Post by Nevin Martell

If lounging on a lovely lake is your summer goal, one of the best lakes in the U.S. is right here in New England, according to USA Today readers.

The publication released a list of the 10 best lakes in America on Friday, part of its 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and Lake Champlain in Vermont and New York ranked No. 5.

The No. 1 lake in the country, according to USA Today readers, is Lake Cumberland in Kentucky.

“Lakes across the United States have plenty to offer for those who enjoy the great outdoors,” USA Today wrote. “From fishing and boating to swimming and camping, you can enjoy scenic views, wildlife, watersports, and fresh air and sunshine.”

Here’s what USA Today had to say about Lake Champlain:

“Vermont is renowned for its sprawling mountain ranges, and the state is no stranger to gorgeous water features either. Case in point: Lake Champlain, a massive body of water that runs 107 miles along the New York-Vermont border. In terms of urban exploration, Burlington is a particularly popular drinking and dining destination on the Champlain shore, while there’s a wealth of parks and islands for nature lovers to explore as well.” — USA Today’s 10Best

Lake Champlain also ranked No. 6 in the category of 10 best lakes for unforgettable water sports experiences. The No. 1 lake on that list is Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

Check out the list of 10 best lakes in America.