These beach camping sites in New England are among the best in the U.S., will 'take your breath away,' according to Country Living

If your camping goals include falling asleep to the sound of the ocean, there are “unforgettable” beach camping sites across New England that fit the bill, according to Country Living.

The publication recently released a list of 35 beach camping sites in the U.S. that will take your breath away and ranked Cape Cod National Seashore No. 13 and Popham Beach State Park in Maine No. 34, where there are campgrounds nearby.

The No. 1 destination is Assateague Island National Seashore in Maryland.

The beach camping sites on the list were chosen for their “unique natural splendor, ample amenities, and the unforgettable experiences they offer,” according to Country Living.

The Cape Cod National Seashore has “stunning” beaches and, while tent camping and trailers are not allowed, self-contained vehicle (SCV) camping is, wrote the publication.

This unique type of camping requires a permit and takes place in an area of Race Point Beach that closes numerous times during the season for erosion and nesting birds, so it’s a good idea to call ahead, a Cape Cod National Seashore park ranger told Boston.com. Those interested in SCV camping can find out more information on the National Seashore’s website.

Cape Cod travelers looking for a more traditional campground experience can choose from several destinations, including Nickerson State Park and Wellfleet Hollow State Campground.

At Popham Beach State Park in Maine, known for its “expansive sandy beach, dunes, and picturesque views of the Atlantic Ocean,” visitors can swim, fish, and explore Fort Popham, wrote Country Living. There is camping nearby at Hermit Island Campground and Meadowbrook Camping Area, also in Phippsburg.

Check out the list of 35 beach camping sites in the U.S. that will take your breath away.

Correction: A previous version of this story highlighted Country Living’s inclusion of Popham Beach State Park in Maine. The park does not offer camping, but there is nearby camping at Hermit Island Campground and Meadowbrook Camping Area, both also in Phippsburg. Boston.com regrets the error.