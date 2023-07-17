New England Travel New Hampshire has one of the top 3 candy stores in the country, according to USA Today readers The Littleton, N.H., candy shop earned high marks from the national publication. Chutters Candy Store in Littleton, N.H. BEV Norton / flickr

New Englanders can satisfy their sweet tooth at one of the very best candy shops in the country, according to USA Today readers.

The publication recently released a list of the 10 best candy shops in America, part of its 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and Chutters in Littleton, N.H., ranked No. 3.

Here’s what USA Today wrote about Chutters:

“Home to the Guinness World Records holder of the world’s longest candy counter, it’s not a stretch to call Chutters a candy lover’s paradise. A fixture on Littleton, New Hampshire’s Main Street since the late 1800s, not only does the store offer over 500 jars of assorted candies along the famed 112-foot-long counter, but it also carries a wide variety of homemade chocolates, caramels and fudge.” — USA Today’s 10Best

The No. 1 candy shop is Bright’s Candies in Walla Walla, Washington.

Meanwhile, chocolate lovers in New England should head to Ragged Coast Chocolates in Westbrook, Maine, according to USA Today. The shop, known for its signature truffles and sea salt caramels, ranked No. 5 among the 10 best chocolate shops in America. The No. 1 chocolate shop is Piety and Desire Chocolate in New Orleans.

Check out the list of the 10 best candy shops in America.