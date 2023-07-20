New England Travel New England has 3 of the best glamping destinations in the U.S., according to Country Living They are "seriously gorgeous," the publication says. A Sandy Pines Campground glamping tent in Kennebunkport, Maine.

Sandy Pines Campground

For those who prefer luxury accommodations over roughing it, New England has three of the best glamping destinations in the nation, according to Country Living.

The publication recently released a list of the 32 best glamping destinations across the United States, calling them “seriously gorgeous,” and included three New England spots: Sandy Pines Campground in Kennebunkport, Maine, ranked No. 16; Moose Meadow Lodge & Treehouse in Waterbury, Vermont, ranked No. 24; and Huttopia White Mountains in Conway, N.H., ranked No. 31.

The No. 1 best glamping destination is Desolation Hotel Hope Valley in Hope Valley, Calif.

Sandy Pines Campground, the top-ranked New England getaway, has expansive tents, retro mobile homes, renovated covered wagons, a heated saltwater pool, and more, Country Living wrote.

Advertisement:

“Think air conditioning, mosquito nets, electricity, and other comforts,” according to the publication.

Moose Meadow Lodge & Treehouse in Vermont’s Green Mountains has four luxury guest rooms plus a treehouse and captures “the quintessential Adirondack-style lodge experience,” according to Country Living.

Finally, Huttopia White Mountains has accommodations that encourage cooking at camp.

“Glampers, for example, will get a kick out of the Canadian Tent for its provided camping supplies and functioning kitchen.”

Check out the list of 32 of the best glamping destinations across the United States.