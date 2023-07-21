New England Travel 3 beautiful hikes in the Berkshires Explore these three hikes in Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and North Adams. The Mahanna Cobble Trail in Pittsfield. Berkshire Natural Resources Council

Berkshire County’s natural landscape is “a dream come true” and perfect for hikers of all levels, according to Mariah Fogg, community conservation manager for the Berkshire Natural Resources Council (BNRC).

Berkshire County is made up of 40% conservation land and the BNRC alone offers more than 60 miles of hiking trails throughout the county, she said. The trails are located on 58 BNRC reserves that are free and open to the public.

“The Berkshires have so many recreational opportunities and special places,” Fogg said. “You could live here your whole life and not visit every trail, every pond, every aspect of the Berkshires. We’ve got the Taconic Mountains, the Berkshire Highlands, all of the river valleys and special ponds and lakes. It really is just a matrix of the natural landscape that’s just a dream come true, really.”

Ahead, Fogg recommends three beautiful Berkshire County hikes. Folks can find even more hikes on the free BNRC Berkshire Trails app.

The Meadow Loop Trail in Great Barrington

Animals lovers will love the accessible half-mile Meadow Loop Trail in the 267-acre Thomas & Palmer Brook Reserve, Fogg said.

The path, conveniently close to downtown Great Barrington, has excellent wetland and meadow views with benches for resting and taking in the scenery.

But that’s not all.

“Just as you pass the informational kiosk, which is right near the parking area, you cross a 90-foot bridge where there is just tons of active beaver activity,” Fogg said. “I’ve seen a lot of folks that walk there from their neighborhood every night just to observe what the beavers have done. You don’t get that close to wildlife often, especially on an accessible trail.”

For those who want to keep hiking, the trail connects to the 0.6-mile Woodland Trail and 0.3-mile Whale Rock Trail, both moderate. The latter was named for the whale-shaped rock found at its destination, she said.

“It is worth the climb,” Fogg said. “It is quite large. It’s long and linear, and you get to be on just a portion of it. You get to look almost kind of down the whale’s spine. It’s very special.”

Mahanna Cobble Trail in Pittsfield

Those looking for a challenge can tackle the 2.8-mile roundtrip trek on the Mahanna Cobble Trail, which involves climbing a ski slope, Fogg said.

The trail starts at Bosquet Mountain ski area, where hikers climb a beginner-level ski slope before getting into the forest, she said. The trail is considered difficult because of the elevation change, she said.

“It is worth the climb because at the top you get completely uninterrupted views looking out over a couple different conservation pieces of land,”

Hikers are rewarded with views of Kennedy Park, Mass Audobon’s Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, and Yukon Ridge, she said.

“It may be one of the only vistas in the area where you just don’t see any development at all,” Fogg said. “It’s pretty amazing.”

The hike is also the northern terminus of the Yukon Ridge Trail, the first route of BNRC’s High Road project and part of 10-plus miles of trails, Fogg pointed out.

The High Road, inspired by the Camino de Santiago and the Coast to Coast Walk in England, will eventually become a county-wide trail. The first section, the Yokun Ridge Trail, is an eight-mile path that opened in 2021 and connects trails from Pittsfield to Lenox.

Sunset Rock Trail in North Adams

Hikers who tackle the easy 1.6-mile roundtrip Sunset Rock Trail at Hoosic Range Reserve later in the day are in for a real treat, Fogg said.

“It’s a fantastic location to take in a sunset, hence the name,” Fogg said. “And you’re looking directly over the Taconic Ridge and the Green Mountains.”

What’s more, the BNRC just installed a new bench perfect for sunset gazing, she said.

For hikers seeking even more great views in the 944-acre reserve, continue on for 3 miles along the Hoosic Range Trail, Fogg advised. This trail is considered difficult because of its length, she said, and the 6 mile roundtrip hike is a gradual climb.

“The final destination is Spruce Hill, which is a very large rocky outcrop with about a 180-degree view,” Fogg said.