New England Travel A Maine getaway ranked among the 10 least expensive ocean view vacations in the U.S. The average nightly hotel price is $259, according to Upgraded Points. Bar Harbor, Maine. Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce

Beachfront getaways often come with a hefty price tag, but a Maine vacation destination is proving otherwise, according to Upgraded Points.

The travel website analyzed the average cost of beachfront vacation homes and hotels across 75 popular U.S. beach towns and ranked Bar Harbor, Maine, among the top 10 least expensive beach towns.

“On average, a weeklong vacation with beachfront accommodations will run you roughly $3,353,” Upgraded Points wrote. “If you split this with family and friends, this price tag may not seem as daunting, but it still packs a punch.”

In Bar Harbor, the average price of a weeklong stay is below average, at $2,254, according to the site. Bar Harbor ranked No. 10 on the list, so vacationers can pay even less in nine other destinations such as Cedar Key, Fla., Ocean City, Maryland, and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Upgraded Points calculated the average price of a weeklong stay by averaging the nightly price of a beachfront hotel and vacation home stay for seven consecutive nights using prices from Airbnb.

The average nightly home rental price in Bar Harbor is $385 and the average nightly hotel price is $259, according to the analysis.

The least expensive beach town in America is Cedar Key, Fla., where the average nightly home rental price is $189, the average nightly hotel price is $191, and the average price of a weeklong stay is $1,330.

Travelers will need deep pockets in Montauk, N.Y., which topped the list of 10 most expensive beach towns in America, according to the site, where vacationers spend, on average, $1,205 for a nightly rental home, $639 nightly for a hotel, and $6,454 for a weeklong stay.

The site compiled the list of the 75 most popular beach towns by using Travel & Leisure’s best beach towns in the U.S. and Southern Living’s prettiest beach towns in the U.S.

Earlier this year, Bar Harbor was named among the 15 best small towns for a summer vacation by TripsToDiscover.com and among the 10 best small towns in the Northeast by USA Today readers.

Check out the full list of top 10 least expensive beach towns.