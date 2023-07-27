New England Travel Take a look inside The Coco, a new hotel on Martha’s Vineyard It's located inside the 1892 former home of a sea captain. A room inside The Coco in Edgartown. Matt Kisiday

A quaint eight-room hotel inside a white Victorian just opened in downtown Edgartown on Martha’s Vineyard.

New England-based boutique hotel company Lark Hotels just debuted The Coco, the newest addition to The Edgartown Collection.

The Coco is located inside the 1892 former home of “well-to-do” sea captain Charles Fisher, and the getaway’s decor is inspired by the seafarer’s travels in the early 1900s, according to the team.

The rooms, located on the second and third floors of the historic building, are situated above the town’s chef-owned and operated l’etoile restaurant and bar, a “casually elegant,” French-inspired eatery that serves fresh, seasonally driven local food and offers indoor and outdoor seating.

“We are thrilled to continue to expand The Edgartown Collection in Martha’s Vineyard with the opening of The Coco,” Peter Twachtman, chief executive officer for Lark Hotels, said in a statement. “Each inn within the collection pulls inspiration from a unique piece of the island’s history — ranging from its longstanding farms and beautiful gardens at The Edgartown Inn to, in the case of The Coco, the feeling of returning home after traveling the world.”

The Coco’s common space is marked by a dramatic staircase with tribal carpeting, and guests can relax there amid built-in bookshelves full of literature.

Boston-based Rachel Reider Interiors designed the hotel, using a different design scheme for each of the inn’s eight rooms.

Guests can choose between king, queen, and deluxe rooms with ultra-soft microfiber sheets. The rooms have hardwood floors, high ceilings, sitting areas, and natural light, and the bathrooms include Lather bath amenities.

Throughout the property, the building’s original architectural details are showcased, including crown moldings, built-in shelving and drawers, and lofted, angular ceilings.

Guests can rest beneath fringe chandeliers and on luxe materials such as suede and velvet, which are used throughout the hotel.

The designers used jewel tones such as deep purple, emerald green, and teal, which stand out against the property’s natural materials and wallpaper designs inspired by the far East.

The rooms include flatscreen smart TVs and plush robes. Guests also enjoy personalized concierge services and high-speed WiFi throughout the property.

Parnell Pease, Fisher’s wife who accompanied him on many of his journeys (including a five-year whaling expedition), journaled that their home was a place of solace upon returning from their adventures, according to the team.

A complimentary light breakfast is available for guests at nearby sister property The Sydney.

For travelers planning beach excursions, The Coco supplies beach towels and chairs. For those who prefer non-sandy explorations, restaurants, galleries, shops are steps away in the downtown area.

Lark Hotels, which launched in 2012 and operates boutique properties in high-profile destinations, has more than 50 hotels in the Northeast, Southeast, and California. The Coco is the fifth hotel within its Edgartown Collection. The others, spread throughout Edgartown’s town center, are The Sydney, The Christopher, The Richard, and The Edgartown Inn.

Room rates at The Coco range from $400 to $799 for double occupancy.

Earlier this year, Edgartown was named the most picturesque small town in Massachusetts by Boston.com readers.