The New York Times recommends things to do in Newport, R.I. The newspaper featured Newport in its popular '36 Hours' series.

Travelers planning a Newport itinerary just received a helping hand by The New York Times.

The newspaper featured Newport in its “36 Hours” series, detailing things to do and places to eat in the seaside city.

The paper called Bowen’s Wharf and Bannister’s Wharf “the unofficial starting line for exploring Newport.”

In a city known as the sailing capital of the world, the publication recommended folks take a family-friendly sail with America’s Cup Charters. Speaking of sailing, The Sailing Museum, which opened last year, is well worth a visit, the publication wrote.

“You’ll design your own sailboat, learn its anatomy, and race alongside fellow museumgoers,” according to The New York Times.

Among the city’s many museums and cultural spots, some worth frequenting include God’s Little Acre, “the country’s largest intact colonial-era African burial ground,” the Newport Art Museum, “an oft-overlooked wonder,” CUSP Gallery, and the Newport Pride Center, a new space for the L.G.B.T.Q. community, the publication wrote.

Newport’s Gilded Age mansions are iconic, and the New York Times recommends exploring Marble House, an $11 million birthday present for William Vanderbilt’s wife Alva and “an unofficial command post of Rhode Island’s suffrage movement.”

The bike-friendly city is “ideal for breezy cruising,” according to The New York Times, so visitors should grab a rental from Ten Speed Spokes and pedal down scenic Ocean Avenue to secluded Bailey’s Beach with its “powdery white sand,” among other spots.

Hungry travelers have so many great options for meals, the publication wrote, including Clark Cooke House for freshly shucked oysters, Thames Street Kitchen for farm-to-table delights, Humming Bird for authentic Jamaican cooking, and the scenic 1875 Castle Hill Inn.

Among the bars where visitors can top off their day is the 1673 White Horse Tavern, billed as the oldest operating restaurant in the U.S.

Read the full New York Times article for more recommendations.