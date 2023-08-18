New England Travel Story Land is adding a multi-level sprayground with water slides next year The park's new water area promises fun for kids of all ages. Story Land, the New Hampshire children's amusement park, is opening a Moo Lagoon "sprayground" in 2024. Courtesy Story Land

Families heading to New Hampshire’s White Mountains will have a new reason to stop at Story Land amusement park next summer.

The park is unveiling a farm-themed sprayground with fountains, squirting flowers, tractor and barnyard water features, a dump bucket, and a triple water slide tower, according to a news release.

The park’s new water area is set to open in 2024.

“Story Land has been the premier destination for childhood fun, wonder and enjoyment for 70 years,” Story Land general manager Eric Dziedzic said in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring an entirely new way for guests to cool off in the White Mountains all summer long.”

The sprayground will join the array of kid-friendly rides, fairy tale performances, and restaurants on Story Land’s 35-acre Bartlett, N.H., campus.

The park is offering discounted season passes for 2024 in honor of its 70th anniversary and Moo Lagoon’s opening season.