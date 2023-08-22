New England Travel New England has one of the most iconic national park attractions in the U.S., according to Fodor’s Travel Hikers at Acadia National Park are rewarded with "unforgettable views." Visitors gather at Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park in Maine to view its panoramic vistas during sunrise on July 5, 2021. Stacey Cramp / The New York Times

There are many reasons to visit Acadia National Park, billed as the “crown jewel of the North Atlantic coast,” but hikers in particular are in for an epic experience, according to Fodor’s Travel.

Fodor’s Travel recently revealed the 13 most iconic national park attractions in the U.S. and included the Beehive Loop at Acadia National Park in Maine.

Here’s what Fodor’s Travel wrote about the trail:

“Like Angels Landing [in Zion National Park], this harrowing hike features metal rung ladders and a steep drop-off not for the faint of heart. While it is fairly short at 1.4 miles, it also features some tough scrambles and exposed cliff faces, making it a challenge for beginners. However, for a tough climb, you are also rewarded with unforgettable views of the Maine coastline and the rest of the park.” — Fodor’s Travel

Fodor’s Travel recommends hiking the trail during the summer or fall when the weather is typically drier because the granite rocks can become slippery when wet.

Acadia National Park was among the top five most visited national parks in 2022, with 3.97 million visitors. The park has 27 miles of historic motor roads, 45 miles of carriage roads, and 158 miles of hiking trails.

