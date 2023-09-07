New England Travel The New York Times recommends these things to do in Burlington, Vermont The newspaper featured Burlington in its popular '36 Hours' series. Church Street Marketplace in Burlington, Vermont on Nov. 24, 2015. Jacob Hannah / The New York Times

Travelers planning a Vermont getaway are in luck: The New York Times just highlighted the hot restaurants, shopping, and outdoor spaces worth patronizing in Burlington this season as part of its popular “36 Hours” series.

Burlington, Vermont’s most populous city, stands out for its “natural beauty, farm-to-table food scene and progressive sensibility,” the publication wrote.

For exercise and fresh air, visitors should lace up and head to Burlington Greenway, a bike and walking path, and enjoy the boardwalk and lakefront views at Waterfront Park, according to the publication. If rest and relaxation come next, consider Savu, wrote the Times, a private lakefront sauna experience.

Advertisement:

After working up an appetite, pop into Myer’s Wood Fired, which makes the “perfect” Montreal-style bagels, and The Grey Jay, which serves Mediterranean-inspired brunch items. Or, order a small plate from Paradiso and a gelato from Shy Guy Gelato, which has flavors that change daily, according to the Times.

For a drink, Foam Brewers has more than 10 of its own beers on draft, and Devil Takes a Holiday is a romantic craft cocktail bar worth checking out. The former is a great place to take in a sunset, the publication wrote.

Shoppers have plenty of options: Burlington Farmers Market is full of products from local farmers and makers, and Church Street Marketplace, a pedestrian mall in the heart of Burlington’s downtown, is loaded with stores and Vermont-made products. Frog Hollow is a craft gallery there, with exhibitions by local artists.

For places to stay, guests can booking getaways at Hotel Vermont, which is steps from the waterfront or Lang House on Main Street, a bed and breakfast in a white Victorian.

Read the full New York Times article for more recommendations.