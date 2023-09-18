New England Travel Maine has the best apple orchard in America The farm grows environmentally conscious fruit. Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick, Maine. Libby & Son U-Picks

A multigenerational family-owned farm in Maine that grows environmentally conscious fruit was just named the best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today.

The publication released a list of the best apple orchards in America on Friday as part of its 2023 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, and Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick, Maine, ranked No. 1 — up from No. 6 last year.

Here’s what USA Today wrote about Libby & Sons U-Pick:

“Apple picking season at Libby & Son U-Picks in Maine extends from mid-August through the end of October, with varieties like Paula Red, McIntosh, Honeycrisp, and Empire on offer. On select days, guests enjoy live music that can be heard throughout the orchard.” — USA Today 10Best

“Our whole family is absolutely awestruck at the support we received from our wonderful customers, amazing staff members and our gracious community!” wrote the Libby family on the orchard’s Facebook page. “Just to be nominated is a huge honor, to finish in the top 10 is astonishing but to finish #1 is incredible!”

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

