New England Travel New England has 3 of the best corn mazes in the U.S. A corn maze in Maine is No. 1 in the nation, according to USA Today readers. A previous corn maze at Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine, entitled "Corn Ships Ahoy!" Treworgy Family Orchards

If your fall goals include getting lost in a corn maze, three of the very best in the country are right here in New England, according to USA Today readers.

The publication released a list of the best corn mazes in America on Friday as part of its 2023 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, and Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine, ranked No. 1.

“We want to give a shout-out to our amazing corn maze designer,” farm officials wrote on Treworgy’s Facebook page. “Thank you, Kat, for all of your hard work and creativity! We also want to thank everyone who continued to vote for us! It’s because of our loyal customers that we have won first place once again!”

The Treworgy Family Orchards corn maze ranked No. 1 last year as well.

Two more New England corn mazes made this year’s top 10 list: Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville, Conn., ranked No. 2, and Davis Mega Maze in Sterling, Mass., ranked No. 5.

The mazes on the list “are the most exemplary, both for the quality of the mazes themselves and for the wealth of other activities on offer,” the publication wrote.

Treworgy’s maze, billed as the longest continually-running corn maze in Maine, is spread out over 4 acres with 60,000 10-foot-high corn plants and visitors can sign the “Hall of Fame Board” at the center, according to USA Today.

The Great Vermont Corn Maze, on 24 acres and considered the largest in New England, offers a 2-hour experience or 45-minute experience in a shorter, scenic maze, the publication wrote.

At Davis Mega Maze in Sterling, visitors can choose from different levels of intensity, various games, and more.

While in Maine, visitors can experience the best apple picking in the nation as well, according to USA Today: Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick ranked No. 1 on the publication’s list of best apple orchards in America.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

Check out the list of best corn mazes in America.