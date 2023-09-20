New England Travel A seaside resort near Acadia National Park just added bungalow-style rooms Ten hotel rooms have been added to the Maine property. Salt Cottages in Maine has added bungalow-style hotel rooms to the property. Salt Cottages

A resort full of seaside cottages near Maine’s Acadia National Park just expanded by adding bungalow-style hotel rooms.

Salt Cottages, which debuted last year with 30 cottages and 10 boutique motor lodge rooms, has added 10 single-level hotel rooms with private entrances, ocean views, and canopy-covered patios.

The resort is located minutes from downtown Bar Harbor, which was recently named the best small town in America by U.S. News & World Report and one of the best small towns for a summer vacation worldwide by TripsToDiscover.com.

“Demand for the Salt Cottages experience since opening last season has been strong and growing,” David Largen, chief operating officer of Atlantic Hospitality, said in a statement. “The addition of 10 new and adjacent rooms to our inventory will make it easier to accommodate groups and larger families who wish to stay close, while still maintaining the serenity of a private bungalow-style room.”

A bungalow-style room at Salt Cottages.

Advertisement:

The rooms, like the resort’s cottages, feature coastal-chic designs, as well as private bathrooms with vintage-style fixtures, Cuddledown bedding, mini fridges, and in-room coffee makers.

A bungalow-style room at Salt Cottages.

Meanwhile, the seaside cottages with vaulted ceilings and signature red doors range in size from studios to two-bedrooms and include a kitchenette, porch, white picket fence, and outdoor garden patio.

The motor lodge rooms offer a single king bed or two queen beds.

A bungalow-style room at Salt Cottages.

Guests can cool down at an outdoor pool overlooking Frenchman Bay, soak in a hot tub on the deck, play lawn games, or visit the resort’s snack bar or clubhouse. Travelers can also play vintage games in the resort’s game room or make s’mores around outdoor fire pits.

The pool area at Salt Cottages.

The new rooms start at $359 and are currently available for booking.

With nearly 4 million visitors in 2022, Acadia National Park ranked among the top five most visited national parks in 2022, according to the National Park Service. The park’s Beehive Loop is one of the most iconic national park attractions in the U.S., according to Fodor’s Travel.