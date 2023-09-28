New England Travel New England has 2 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to TripsToDiscover.com One is in Massachusetts. The 34-foot tower of Jack-o'-lanterns at the New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival. Lakes Region Chamber

As October approaches, calendars nationwide are filling up with Halloween events, and two of the best in the U.S. are here in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com.

The travel website released a list of the 16 best Halloween events in the U.S. on Monday and included Festival of the Dead in Salem, Mass., and the New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.

Festival of the Dead in historic Salem, which the website called “one of the best places to celebrate Halloween in the U.S.,” takes place daily throughout October during Salem’s monthlong Haunted Happenings festival.

Festival of the Dead events this year include a graveyard magic class, a high tea honoring deceased loved ones called “The Mourning Tea,” a “Dinner with the Dead” supper, and The Salem Witches’ Magic Circle with warlocks Christian Day and Brian Cain as well as drumming by the Dragon Ritual Drummers.

Advertisement:

The New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival, taking place in downtown Laconia from Oct. 27-28, includes food trucks, a craft show, street performers, a beer garden, a zombie walk, games for kids, a costume contest, and more.

“New Hampshire is a magical place to be in the fall because of the changing leaves and vibrant colors,” wrote the site.

Check out the list of the 16 best Halloween events in the U.S.