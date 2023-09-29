New England Travel A South Shore pumpkin patch was voted the best in Massachusetts You'll find it in Plympton. Cut pumpkins sit in the field of the back patches. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Pumpkins are a necessity for many fall activities, from baking a delicious pie to carving haunting jack-o-lanterns. According to a recent FamilyDestinationsGuide.com poll, the best pumpkin patch in Massachusetts can be found at Sauchuk’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Plympton.

Sauchuk’s Corn Maze was the first large-scale corn maze in Eastern Massachusetts, being grown in 2007 by Scott Sauchuk, according to the maze’s website. Today, the farm has expanded to include other fun activities, such as pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, goat petting, and family-friendly games.

“From the beginning, it was a success, attracting thousands of people, especially young families, to experience wide open expanses of farmland and enjoy healthy physical activities, pick-your-own pumpkins, and fun games,” reads the Sauchuk’s Corn Maze website.

Advertisement:

The poll surveyed 3,000 families to find the best pumpkin patches in each state. The other top voted pumpkin patches in Massachusetts include Belkin Family Lookout Farm in Natick, and Connors Farm in Danvers.

We want to hear from you: Where is the best pumpkin patch in Massachusetts? Do you think it’s one of FamilyDestinationsGuide.com’s top three, or is it somewhere else? Fill out the form below or e-mail [email protected], and your response could appear in an upcoming Boston.com article.

Where is the best pumpkin patch in Massachusetts? Where is the best pumpkin patch in New England? (Required) Sauchuk's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch Belkin Family Lookout Farm Connors Farm Other

Tell us why you voted the way you did. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronouns so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.