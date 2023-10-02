New England Travel The country’s best pumpkin patch is in Maine, according to USA Today readers The farm grows 60 varieties of pumpkins, squash and gourds. Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine. Treworgy Family Orchards / Facebook

It’s hard to top farms in Maine when it comes to fall activities, according to USA Today readers.

USA Today released a list of the best pumpkin patches in America on Friday as part of its 2023 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, and Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine, ranked No. 1.

Treworgy Family Orchards was also named the best corn maze in America by USA Today readers earlier this month, while Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick, Maine, was named the best apple orchard in America.

Farm officials shared their excitement on social media.

“We’ve been voted Best Pumpkin Patch in the USA!” farm officials posted on Facebook. “Thanks to everyone that voted to help us claim this top spot in the USA TODAY 10Best contest. We were also named #1 for our corn maze and our friends at Libby & Son U-Picks in southern Maine we’re voted #1 for apple orchards. Maine has swept the field for fall activities. Get out and enjoy the perfect fall weather this weekend.”

The farm grows 60 varieties of pumpkins, squash, and gourds, according to its website.

Here is what USA Today wrote about Treworgy Family Orchard:

“When visiting Treworgy Family Orchards, you may want to hop aboard the hayride or take a horse-drawn farm tour so you can get a good look at the expansive pumpkin patch. After all, it covers 8 miles of rows! Once you find the pumpkin you want, you can visit the goats or celebrate with ice cream.” — USA Today’s 10Best

Maine has also gained nationwide attention for its fall foliage, with Country Living recently naming Camden, Kennebunkport, and Bar Harbor among the best fall towns in the U.S. for foliage. Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park was named among the best fall foliage road trips in the country by Architectural Digest. Bar Harbor, the gateway to Acadia National Park, was crowned the best small town in America by U.S. News & World Report.

Check out the list of the best pumpkin patches in America.