New England Travel 2 of the world’s best hotels are in New England, according to Conde Nast Traveler readers You'll find one of them inside a former jail in Boston. The Liberty Hotel in Boston. Handout

Two New England hotels steeped in history — one inside a former jail and the other inside a Gilded Age mansion — are among the best hotels on the planet, according to Conde Nast Traveler readers.

The travel publication released a list of the 50 best hotels in the world on Tuesday as part of its annual 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards, and The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection in Newport, R.I., ranked No. 15, and The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Boston ranked No. 19.

The No. 1 hotel in the world is Colony Palms Hotel in Palm Springs, Calif.

Conde Nast Traveler called The Vanderbilt, a 1909 mansion built by Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt, a “meticulous resort.”

“Stepping into the lobby is like stepping into the foyer of this Gilded Age mansion during its heyday a hundred years ago,” the publication wrote. “This meticulous resort recalls a time when Newport was the essential summer destination to see and be seen. Food and drink take center stage. For fine dining, The Gwynne serves contemporary twists on New England classics and utilizes Newport’s freshest catch — the Spanish-style grilled octopus is not to be missed.”

The Liberty, housed in the former Charles Street Jail, a National Historic Landmark built in 1851, is “a best-case example of the magic that happens when old meets new,” Conde Nast Traveler wrote.

“The design aesthetic is contemporary American with a gentle nod to the building’s history (in the form of details like tally-mark embroidery on throw pillows),” according to the publication. “Most rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows, and many have sweeping views of the river. It’s located across from the Charles River Esplanade, making it ideally situated for jogging and walking; you can also arrange boat and kayak rentals at the front desk.”

The Vanderbilt was also named the best hotel in the Northeast, and The Liberty was named the best hotel in Boston.

Editors compiled the 36th annual Readers’ Choice Awards based on the results of an online survey completed by 526,518 readers between April 1 and June 30, 2023. The awards rank the best hotels, resorts, destination spas, countries, cities, islands, trains, airlines, airports, and cruise lines in the world.

