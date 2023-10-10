New England Travel The New York Times says you’ll find ‘spectacular foliage’ at these 2 New England destinations Head toward the Berkshires and New Hampshire. Mount Greylock during a previous October. The Boston Globe

Road trippers searching for the perfect autumn destination will discover “spectacular” fall foliage in New England, according to The New York Times.

The publication recently released a list of 5 places to bask in spectacular foliage this fall, and Mount Greylock State Reservation in Massachusetts and the White Mountains Trail in New Hampshire made the cut.

Mount Greylock State Reservation in Lanesborough offers prime foliage viewing in the Berkshires, according to The New York Times.

“For the best views, drive up Mount Greylock on Rockwell Road, which winds up to the summit, bordered by a thick forest and some overlooks, and stays open until Nov. 1,” the publication wrote.

The Veterans War Memorial Tower at the top has eight observation windows where guests can see up to 90 miles away on clear days, the publication noted.

Meanwhile, in New Hampshire, the White Mountains Trail is a safe bet during foliage season, The New York Times wrote, and it begins at the White Mountains Visitor Center in North Woodstock.

“Driving the White Mountains Trail, a 108-mile loop that winds through groves of gold birches, bronze beeches, and orange, yellow, and red mountain maples, you may find yourself unable to resist stopping in the middle of a covered bridge to peek through the walls,” the publication wrote.

A bridge well worth stopping at is the 1858 Albany Covered Bridge, the publication wrote.

