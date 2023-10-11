New England Travel 3 New England destinations are ‘even better’ in the shoulder season, according to Travel + Leisure Say goodbye to crowds and hello to lower prices during the off-season. Newport’s Cliff Walk puts visitors right between the ocean and sprawling mansions. The public access walkway combines the natural beauty of the Newport shoreline with the architectural history of Newport's gilded age, and is a perfect setting for foliage seekers. Photo courtesy of Discover Newport

New England has three of the best shoulder season destinations in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure.

The publication released a list of 10 popular U.S. destinations that are even better in the shoulder season and included Cape Cod, Mass., Newport, R.I., and Kennebunkport, Maine.

Off-peak getaways are ideal for several reasons, the publication wrote.

“In addition to a lack of crowds, travelers will find more favorable rates on airfare and accommodations and increased availability at hotels, restaurants, and attractions,” Travel + Leisure wrote.

Cape Cod, known as a summer getaway, has much to offer in the fall, according to the publication.

“The quaint villages turn on the charm when the crowds disperse,” Travel + Leisure wrote. “The weather — particularly in September and October — invites long walks and scenic bike rides. Of course, there’s still plenty of clam chowder and oysters on the menu at the harborside shacks.”

Newport’s popular stops such as its Cliff Walk and Gilded Age Mansions are less crowded in the fall, according to the publication.

“Of course, the changing leaves, pick-your-own apple orchards, and seasonal events such as the Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival are even more autumnal drawcards,” the publication wrote.

In Kennebunkport, “September and October thrum with activity at the hotels, shops, restaurants, and beaches (you just might need a sweater) — especially during prime foliage time,” Travel + Leisure wrote.

Check out the list of 10 popular U.S. destinations that are even better in the shoulder season.