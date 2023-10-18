New England Travel New England has two of the best crowd-free fall foliage destinations, according to Men’s Journal One is in Massachusetts. Gibbet Hill in Groton. Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau/Flickr

Leaf peepers are out in full force this month, but for those who prefer a more solitary experience, Men’s Journal has named two excellent fall foliage destinations in New England.

The publication released a list of 10 best fall foliage destinations to avoid the crowds and included Groton, Mass., and Aroostook County, Maine.

“Experiencing autumn’s grandeur away from all the foliage flockers makes it that much more spectacular,” the publication wrote. “These crowd-free fall locales remain as serene as they are dazzling.”

In Groton, it’s worth strolling the Groton Town Forest Loop Trail and Barncroft Castle atop Gibbet Hill, according to Men’s Journal.

“Treat your camera lens to some bonus fall brilliance at Flushing Pond, another serene little scene about eight miles east of Groton near Westford,” the publication wrote.

In Aroostook County, the best fall foliage is found by hiking along the state scenic byway on Route 11, Men’s Journal wrote.

“It runs along the Fish River Valley—side roads lead to dreamy ponds with house rentals—before finishing with extended views of Baxter State Park’s Mt. Katahdin, the terminus of the Appalachian Trail,” the publication wrote.

