New England Travel One of America’s best Christmas cities is in New England, according to Time Out Travelers can tour mansions full of gorgeously decorated trees. Christmas at the The Breakers in Newport, R.I. The Preservation Society of Newport County

Christmas cities are filled with wonder and magic, and one of the best in the U.S. is in Rhode Island, according to Time Out.

Time Out recently named the 15 best Christmas cities in the U.S. and Newport, R.I., made the list.

“When Christmas time rolls around, some cities sparkle—and others downright shine,” wrote Time Out about the standouts on its list.

The publication wrote the following about Newport:

“See the famous mansions — The Breakers, The Elms, and Marble House —decked out and dressed up for Christmas with gorgeously decorated trees, garlands, wreaths, and fresh floral arrangements. Don’t miss the 15-foot-tall poinsettia tree or impressive outdoor lights display at The Breakers. For a unique take on a classic tale, check out the ‘Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff’ where the audience follows the dancers through the mansion, feeling like part of the story. Throughout December, Christmas in Newport, a 53-year-old tradition, offers concerts, tree lighting, craft fairs, candlelight house tours, and more.” — Time Out

Travel + Leisure recently named Newport among the best off-peak getaways in the U.S.

Check out Time Out’s list of 15 best Christmas cities in the U.S.