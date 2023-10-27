New England Travel 2 New England destinations are ‘going all in’ on Halloween, according to Thrillist Salem is one of them, of course. Folks dressed up for a previous Haunted Happenings Grand Parade in Salem. Courtesy of Destination Salem

If immersing yourself in all things Halloween this weekend is the goal, two New England destinations are a sure bet, according to Thrillist.

The website released a list of U.S. destinations that are “going all in” on Halloween and included Salem, Mass., and Laconia, N.H.

Historic Salem, home of the Salem Witch Trials, is “inarguably America’s most infamous Halloween destination,” according to Thrillist. The city hosts a monthlong Festival of the Dead celebration.

“There’s a psychic fair and witches’ market, graveyard magic demos, an authentic Salem Séance, lessons in conjuring spirits, a “Dinner with the Dead,” a three-course high tea and even a grand Witches’ Ball (which very much gives Hocus Pocus vibes),” Thrillist wrote.

The New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival takes over downtown Laconia this weekend, Oct. 27-29.

“They’ve got pumpkin displays, carnival games, live music, costume parades and contests, seasonal movies, a craft show, food trucks, a Jack-o-lantern lighting, and even a zombie walk,” wrote Thrillist. “As part of the festival, you can also hop on the Pumpkin Express Train for a scenic 45-minute journey.”

The Festival of the Dead and New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival were also recently named two of the best Halloween events in the U.S. by TripsToDiscover.com.

Check out the list of of U.S. destinations that are “going all in” on Halloween.