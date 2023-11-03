New England Travel Look inside a new luxury escape in the Green Mountains The hotel's restaurant, The Left Bank, serves French cuisine. A room at The Weston in Weston, Vermont. The Weston

A quaint, country home-style hotel just opened in the heart of the Green Mountains.

The Weston on Main Street in Weston, Vermont, formerly the Inn at Weston, is a luxurious retreat featuring nine one-of-a-kind rooms and suites, a restaurant, spa, fitness center, bocce courts, and more.

“Every room tells a unique story through distinctive design elements and featured amenities, perfect for refined relaxation,” according to a press release.

A room inside The Weston in Weston, Vermont.

The hotel’s rooms and suites are influenced by the West Indies and Far East, according to the release, with “a harmonious blend of fabrics, furnishings, original art, and 18th-century antiques.” Each suite features a private deck.

Advertisement:

The bathrooms include vanities with Lefroy hardware, along with “indulgent walk-in showers and inviting soaking tubs for absolute leisure,” according to the release.

A suite at The Weston.

The hotel’s restaurant, The Left Bank, serves French cuisine and is “inspired by the world’s best bistros.” It has a cocktail bar, an “adventurous” wine list, and is led by executive chef Bretton Combs, who has worked at the restaurants of celebrity chefs Emeril Lagasse and Cat Cora. The restaurant offers room service and a la carte breakfast, with brunch coming in 2024.

A dish served at The Left Bank.

Locally sourced seasonal dishes change weekly, and specialities include Les Ouefs, deviled eggs topped with mustard seed pearls and frill; Petit Murray’s Poulet, an herb-brined statler chicken over a celery root and potato gratin and topped with a verjus pan jus; and caviar service.

A curated wine program, designed with Vermont Artisanal Cellars, means guests taste bottles not typically available, and there’s also an extensive “by the glass” menu. Guests can also dine in the restaurant’s intimate “world-class wine room.”

The wine room is available for private dining at The Left Bank.

Le Spa at The Weston offers state-of-the-art treatment rooms, a fitness center, yoga salon, steam shower, and sauna. Guests receive curated treatments such as a signature facial that infuses the skin with pure oxygen.

Inside Le Spa at The Weston.

Guests can play bocce or croquet on the hotel’s near-acre of manicured grounds. There are also kitchen gardens with outdoor gathering areas and fire pits.

Advertisement:

The Weston is owned by the Sharp Family, multi-generational hoteliers whose love of Vermont came from time spent at its family vacation home in the Green Mountain State.

A sitting area at The Weston.

“With a legacy in the world of hospitality, The Weston stands as a crown jewel in the generational portfolio; a lineage that includes properties such as the Carlyle, The Gramercy Park in New York City, The Saranac Inn in upstate New York and the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles,” according to the release.

Room rates start at $450 on weekdays and range from $550 to $3,000 on weekends.