This Mass. getaway is an 'undeniably cool' retro hotel, according to Architectural Digest The hotel opened in 2022. A Bluebird Dennisport two-bedroom cottage in Dennis. Bluebird Dennisport

Travelers can step back in time at one of the coolest retro hotels in the nation at a Cape Cod property that opened last year, according to Architectural Digest.

The publication released a list of 9 undeniably cool retro hotels across the U.S. on Monday and included Cape Cod’s Bluebird Dennisport.

“Though the ’50s and ’60s have long passed, retro hotels across the country keep the spirit of the atomic age alive and thriving,” Architectural Digest wrote. “Born from decades defined by new ideologies, a booming economy, and impressive structural innovations, the period presented a new style in American history — one not based on reviving aesthetics of the past, but rather looking firmly towards the future.”

Bluebird Dennisport, which opened in 2022, was inspired by “the renaissance of the great American road trip,” according to the hotel.

Here’s what Architectural Digest wrote about Bluebird Dennisport:

The Bluebird Dennisport in Cape Cod offers the New England take on a retro hotel stay. Here, quintessential coastal interiors take up residence inside dune-shack-inspired guest rooms and classic Cape Cod cottages. Located within a 1950s motor lodge, Edler & Ash, the design team behind the escape retained the property’s original pink bathroom tiles as a reminder of its past. — Architectural Digest

