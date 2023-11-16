New England Travel Maine has one of the best Christmas light displays in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report It features more than 750,000 LED lights. The seasonal festival of lights known as Gardens Aglow returns to the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, Maine. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

If your Christmas wish list includes visiting a remarkable light display, Maine has one of the best in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The publication recently released a list of the 25 best Christmas light displays + tours for 2023 and included Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, Maine, which features more than 750,000 LED lights shining across 14 acres of gardens.

At Gardens Aglow, now in its ninth season, guests “experience illuminated trails, nature-inspired sculptures, themed areas, and swaths of light and undulating effects all conspiring to create an immersive experience,” according to the event’s website.

Here’s what U.S. News & World Report wrote about Gardens Aglow:

“Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is thrilling at any time of year, according to previous travelers, but they saved their biggest praise for the facility’s annual Gardens Aglow event. More than 750,000 lights adorn 14 acres in shapes ranging from Christmas trees to round baubles to mushrooms. Lights extend beyond the gardens, too, thanks to the Gardens Aglow Lighting Contest. Communities around Boothbay will create their own displays, and visitors can drive around to see them (and vote for their favorite). Maps will be available to find the displays.” — U.S. News & World Report

This year’s display opened Nov. 18 and runs through Dec. 31. Tickets can be purchased online or over the phone and admission times are as follows: 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $19 for adults and $10 for children. Members receive a discount. Find out more on the event website.

Check out the list of 25 best Christmas light displays + tours for 2023.