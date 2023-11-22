New England Travel This chauffeur company just added 4 long-distance routes in Boston Travelers can get a "door-to-door experience" between Boston and Cape Cod. A Blacklane guest getting into a car. Blacklane

A chauffeur company just added long-distance routes between Boston and Cape Cod, as well as Connecticut, in time for the holidays.

Berlin-based Blacklane, which launched a long-distance program called City-to-City in April, added 14 new U.S. routes, including Boston to Barnstable, Falmouth, Provincetown, and New Haven. The company has introduced a total of 71 new long-distance routes and now offers 187 routes in 14 countries.

The luxury travel market is growing and is estimated to reach approximately $2.07 trillion in the U.S. in 2023 and $3.38 trillion by 2032, according to Blacklane.

“We have seen an uptick in demand from our guests who are looking for quick and efficient travel and mobility solutions for every transportation need, so expanding City-to-City and introducing on-demand functionalities was a natural next step in Blacklane’s trajectory,” Jens Wohltorf, CEO and founder of Blacklane, said in a statement. “This expansion also showcases how Blacklane is strategically investing in important and popular long- and short-distance routes to expand into new sectors in the United States as one key growth market.”

The long-distance routes are a comfortable, stress-free way to travel between metropolitan areas while “enjoying the peace-of-mind of an uninterrupted door-to-door experience,” according to the company.

Travelers choose their pickup time and can cancel within 60 minutes of the ride, according to Blacklane. The company offers fixed fares that include taxes and tolls and cars can be shared among up to four people.

The one-way cost for the new long-distance Boston routes are as follows:

Boston to Barnstable : $275 for business class; $315 for business van; $345 for first class

: $275 for business class; $315 for business van; $345 for first class Boston to Falmouth : $285 for business class; $330 for business van; $360 for first class

: $285 for business class; $330 for business van; $360 for first class Boston to Provincetown : $455 for business class; $475 for business van; $565 for first class

: $455 for business class; $475 for business van; $565 for first class Boston to New Haven: $475 for business class; $495 for business van; $575 for first class

The company’s new City-to-City routes in the U.S. are located in Boston, New York, Dallas, Denver, Palm Springs, San Francisco, and San Jose.

Blacklane offers city-to-city long distance commutes, airport transfers, in-city chauffeur hailing, and chauffeur-by-the-hour services worldwide, either pre-booked or on-demand.