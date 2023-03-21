Restaurants A buzzy Vermont restaurant is getting a new home Hen of the Wood, a farm-to-table restaurant, served its final meal at its original location over the weekend. A dish at Hen of the Wood in Vermont. Scott Dexter / flickr

A popular farm-to-table restaurant in Vermont just shuttered its original location after more than 17 years for new digs in downtown Waterbury.

Hen of the Wood served its final meal at 92 Stowe St., an old 1840 mill building, over the weekend, the Burlington Free Press first reported. The restaurant is moving to 14 S. Main St.

Hen of the Wood, which prides itself on its “simple, uncomplicated and down-to-earth” dishes, offers daily changing menus made from ingredients found in the nearby Green Mountains and Champlain Valley, according to its website.

Hen of the Wood was named a “must-stop” when traveling in Vermont by Food & Wine magazine, which once named award-winning Eric Warnstedt best new chef.

“For over 17 years, every year has been better than the last (minus that little pandemic)!” wrote a restaurant official in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The post thanked employees and customers of the now-closed spot.

“Cheers to the teams that have cooked over 300k meals and to the kind and gracious customers that have allowed us to serve them!” restaurant officials wrote on Instagram.

Many customers offered well wishes on the Instagram post.

“Many great meals at the mill and hopefully many more to come in your new place! You rock,” one user wrote.

“You’ve been such a light to this community in so many treasured ways. Looking forward to your next chapter!” another wrote.

The owners, on the website, asked customers to follow the restaurant on Instagram for reservations and opening day announcements.

Hen of the Wood also has a Burlington location.