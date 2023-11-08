Skiing 2 of the country’s most popular ski resorts are in Vermont, new ranking says One has the coldest chairlift in the Northeast, according to Boston.com readers. A skier goes down a slope at Jay Peak Resort in Vermont on March. 20, 2011. Caleb Kenna / The New York Times

Skiers and riders are hungry for information about two Vermont ski resorts, according to a recent study.

Holidu, a search engine for vacation rentals, analyzed Google searches to determine the 50 most popular ski resorts in the U.S. for the 2023-24 season, and two Vermont spots made the top 10: Mount Snow ranked No. 6 and Jay Peak ranked No. 9.

Holidu comprised the list in October after studying the average monthly global search volume in the last 12 months for more than 70 ski resorts nationwide.

Mount Snow averaged 49,600 searches each month, and Jay Peak averaged 44,000 searches each month, according to the report. The most popular ski resort in the U.S. is Crystal Mountain in Washington, with an average of 111,400 searches a month.

Jay Peak was named among the best ski resorts in the U.S. by Ski magazine, and Boston.com readers named its Green Mountain Flyer Quad, a.k.a. “The Freezer,” the coldest chairlift in the Northeast.

Mount Snow was named among the 30 best ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada by Conde Nast Traveler

