Skiing 2 New England ski areas are among the 10 most affordable in North America, new report says They are in Vermont and Maine. Jay Peak, Vermont. Caleb Kenna for The New York Times, File

Skiers and riders can save money this season at two New England ski areas, according to HomeToGo.

The vacation rental search engine released its 2023-24 ski season report, which named the most affordable ski areas in North America. Two New England spots slid into the top 10: Jay Peak in Vermont ranked No. 4 and Sunday River in Maine ranked No. 6.

The report analyzed 48 of the continent’s largest ski areas and determined the most affordable by adding lift ticket prices and lodging prices for one person.

For Jay Peak, a lift ticket price is $109 and the lodging price per person is $97.79, for a total of $206.79. And for Sunday River, a lift ticket price is $65 and the lodging price per person is $147.34, for a total of $212.34, according to the report.

At the No. 1 most affordable ski area, Mission Ridge Ski Area in Washington, the lift ticket price is $99 and the lodging price per person is $79.37, for a total of $178.37. The most expensive ski area is Aspen Mountain in Colorado, where lift tickets are $239 and lodging is $369.23 for a total of $608.23.

The top region for ski savings is the Pacific Northwest, according to the report.

For best overall ski area, which took into consideration prices as well as historic average snowfall, slope length, chairlift capacity, and more, Sunday River was the top-ranking New England spot at No. 18.

The best overall ski area is Schweitzer Mountain in Idaho, according to the report.

Jay Peak was recently named among the most popular ski resorts in the U.S. for the 2023-24 season by Holidu.

Check out the HomeToGo 2023-24 ski season report.