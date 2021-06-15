Summer A guide to New England’s theme parks and water parks Find out which ones are opening this month. A child on a water slide at Water Country in Portsmouth, N.H., which opened on Saturday. Water Country

Theme parks and water parks across the region continue opening this spring as coronavirus restrictions ease.

Water Country in Portsmouth, N.H., opened this past weekend, Cape Cod Inflatable Park in West Yarmouth opens Friday, Water Wizz in East Wareham opens Saturday, and Great Wolf Lodge New England in Fitchburg will open on June 24.

“After more than a year, we’re extremely excited to welcome families back to Great Wolf Lodge New England and get families back to having fun together at our resort,” said Murray Hennessy, chief executive officer for Great Wolf Resorts, in a statement.

Ahead, discover the opening dates of parks across the region, health and safety guidelines, and when and where you’ll need a mask, if at all.

Massachusetts

Cape Cod Inflatable Park in West Yarmouth, which bills itself as the largest inflatable park in the U.S., opens on Friday. The complex offers a dry park, challenge park, and H20 water park. Guests should keep an eye on the park’s website and Facebook page for any new protocols, according to its website.

Water Wizz in East Wareham, billed as Southern New England’s largest water park, will open June 19. Tickets go on sale June 14. Guests must wear masks in the bathrooms and when they are unable to socially distance outside, according to the park. View the park’s safety information.

Great Wolf Lodge New England in Fitchburg will open on June 24 with special camp-themed celebrations that include pool parties, s’mores, dances, games, and more. Guests age 5 and older must wear masks in all public areas of the resort unless they are fully vaccinated. Masks do not have to be worn when guests are dining or actively enjoying the waterpark. Due to the pandemic, day passes are not currently available. View the resorts’s health and safety guidelines.

Six Flags New England, the region’s largest theme park, and its water park Hurricane Harbor, opened on May 14. Reservations are no longer required for admission. Fully vaccinated visitors do not need to wear masks, but the park recommends that visitors and employees who have not been vaccinated do wear them. View the park’s health and safety guidelines.

Cape Codder Resort Water Park in Hyannis has remained open to guests of the resort. Guests are no longer required to wear masks. Due to the pandemic, day passes are not currently allowed. View the resort’s health and safety guidelines.

CoCo Key Water Park Boston North Shore in Danvers is undergoing renovations and will reopen Aug. 1, according to the company.

Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver does not yet have a 2021 opening date. “We will be opening for our Christmas Festival of Lights this fall and if we are able to open sooner, we will,” the park wrote in a Facebook post on May 24. Guests can send an email to [email protected] to be put on the park’s notifications list.

A child playing at Castaway Island at Canobie Lake in N.H. – Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff

New Hampshire

Water Country in Portsmouth, N.H., which is billed as New England’s largest water park, opened Saturday. Due to the pandemic, the park is only open Wednesdays through Sundays and not all attractions are available. Masks and social distancing are required for guests who are not fully vaccinated. Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time. View the park’s health and safety guidelines.

Whale’s Tale Waterpark in Lincoln, N.H., will open with limited capacity on June 18. Reservations are required and masks are recommended when entering the park and also when spending time at indoor spaces. Masks do not have to be worn on slides, rides, attractions, or when in the water. View health and safety guidelines.

Story Land in Glen, N.H., opened over Memorial Day weekend. Masks are required for workers and guests who are not fully vaccinated and guests should remain six feet from other parties. View the park’s health and safety guidelines.

Santa’s Village in Jefferson, N.H., opened May 29. Guests must read and acknowledge COVID-19 health screening questions when buying tickets. Masks are required for everyone age 4 and older while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. While outdoors, masks are optional when social distancing is maintained, regardless of vaccination status. View the park’s health and safety guidelines.

Canobie Lake Park in Salem, N.H., and its Castaway Island Water Park reopened on May 31. Face coverings are recommended but not required, and guests must reserve tickets in advance. View the park’s health and safety guidelines.

Kahuna Laguna Indoor Water Park at Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway, N.H., has remained open to guests. Fully vaccinated guests and employees are not required to wear masks on the property. The resort requests that unvaccinated guests wear masks. Due to the pandemic, day passes are not currently allowed. View the resort’s health and safety guidelines.

Maine

Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco, Maine, opened on May 29. Masks are not required outdoors, but they are required in food and retail locations, arcades, and while riding The Astrosphere. View the park’s health and safety guidelines.

Connecticut

Lake Compounce in Bristol, Conn., opened on May 8. Masks are required for workers and guests who are not fully vaccinated, and guests should remain six feet from other parties. View the park’s health and safety guidelines.

Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury, Conn., and its Splash Away Bay water park opened on April 24. Guests do not have to wear masks or social distance in the ride or water park areas of the park. Those who have not been vaccinated should wear masks while inside park buildings. View the park’s health and safety information.

Vermont

Pump House Indoor Waterpark at Jay Peak Resort in Jay, Vermont, opened June 5. Employees interacting with guests must wear masks and masks are required for all unvaccinated guests in public spaces. Guests should maintain six feet of distance with other parties. View the park’s health and safety guidelines.

Did we miss your favorite theme park or water park? Let us know in the comments.