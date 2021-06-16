Summer Mass. has one of the best Black-owned hotels in the U.S., according to Sweet July Book a stay there for 'the ultimate road trip,' according to the magazine. The Oak Bluffs Inn on Martha's Vineyard. Jeremy Driesden Photography

Travelers supporting Black-owned hotels this summer will find one of the best on Martha’s Vineyard, according to Sweet July.

The summer issue of Sweet July, Ayesha Curry’s quarterly lifestyle magazine, highlights 14 independent Black-owned hotels across America in the article “Black-owned hotels for the ultimate road trip.” The Oak Bluffs Inn on Martha’s Vineyard made the list.

“As someone in the restaurant business, I’ve seen first-hand how hard the hospitality industry has been hit during the pandemic,” Curry told Travel + Leisure. “Now that we’re finding ourselves in a world where traveling safely is possible again, I wanted to spotlight these deserving Black-owned businesses to ensure they thrive.”

Here’s what Sweet July wrote about the Oak Bluffs Inn:

Known as a summer haven for African American elite (the Obamas have been known to visit regularly), the quintessential Victorian town of Oak Bluffs is the place to be in the Vineyard if you want to experience a beautiful and welcoming community filled with Black families and culture. The Oak Bluffs Inn, with its well-appointed rooms featuring subtle nautical themes, is situated within walking distance to great restaurants, historic sites like the African American Heritage Trail, and iconic beaches such as the picturesque Inkwell, making it the perfect place for newbies and repeat visitors alike to call home during their stay. Oak Bluffs is arguably the best town on the island. Sweet July

The summer issue of Sweet July is currently on newsstands.

