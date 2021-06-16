Mass. has one of the best Black-owned hotels in the U.S., according to Sweet July

Newsletter Signup
Travelers supporting Black-owned hotels this summer will find one of the best on Martha’s Vineyard, according to Sweet July.
The summer issue of Sweet July, Ayesha Curry’s quarterly lifestyle magazine, highlights 14 independent Black-owned hotels across America in the article “Black-owned hotels for the ultimate road trip.” The Oak Bluffs Inn on Martha’s Vineyard made the list.
“As someone in the restaurant business, I’ve seen first-hand how hard the hospitality industry has been hit during the pandemic,” Curry told Travel + Leisure. “Now that we’re finding ourselves in a world where traveling safely is possible again, I wanted to spotlight these deserving Black-owned businesses to ensure they thrive.”
Here’s what Sweet July wrote about the Oak Bluffs Inn:
The summer issue of Sweet July is currently on newsstands.
Discover more Black-owned businesses in the Greater Boston area.
