Summer A guide to summer events near the beach From live music to fireworks to circus shows. The seaside deck at Surfside in Salisbury, which hosts live music and other events throughout the summer. Kristi Palma / Boston.com

Beachgoers can cap off a day at the shore with live shows when visiting venues near (and sometimes on) beaches across New England, where scheduled events include live music, comedians, circus acts, fireworks, and more.

The Cape Cod National Seashore will host free events through Aug. 31 at its Salt Pond Visitor Center in Eastham. Salt Pond Series events range from jazz and folk music to a circus show to a Wampanoag culture event. View the full schedule.

Boston Harborfest, billed as one of the country’s largest Fourth of July festivals, will take place July 1-4 with live music, historic tours, sailings, and more. View the full schedule.

Advertisement:

Guests can check out live music and fireworks at Plymouth Harbor on July 5 during the Plymouth Independence Day Fireworks Celebration. The Plymouth Legion Band will play ahead of the fireworks display at dusk.

Daddy’s Beach Club on Nantasket Beach in Hull is offering live music four nights a week this summer. Visitors can check out rock, classic rock, cover bands, and more. View the full schedule.

Surfside in Salisbury offers entertainment on its seaside deck all summer long, including Saturday night dance parties with various disc jockeys, an 80s beach party, and reggae shows by Mighty Mystic and Soul Rebel Project. View the full schedule.

Advertisement:

At Gloucester Harbor Walk in Gloucester, the free Gloucester Harbor Music Festival will take place on Sept. 11. Jamie Hart is headlining that event, and other performers include Jim Coyle and Old Cold Tater.

At the Sea Shell Stage at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire, guests enjoy free live music nightly and musical acts range from blues to acoustic to rock and roll. The venue will host a Country Music Fest on the Coast from July 6-8. View the full schedule.

For ticketed events on the Hampton Beach boardwalk, check out the musical acts and comedians coming to Bernie’s Beach Bar and the Casino Ballroom this summer.

Advertisement:

Did we miss your favorite venue? Let us know in the comments.