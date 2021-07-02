Summer Two indoor water parks in New England are among the best in America, according to USA Today readers One is in Massachusetts. Kids playing at Kahuna Laguna water park at Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway, N.H. Red Jacket Mountain View Resort

When it comes to indoor water fun, two New England parks are making a big splash in the U.S., according to USA Today readers.

Great Wolf Lodge Resorts, which has a location in Fitchburg, ranked No. 5, and Kahuna Laguna in North Conway, N.H., ranked No. 9 among the publication’s list of the 10 best indoor water parks in America, released on Friday.

The list is part of the publication’s 2021 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Here’s what USA Today wrote about Great Wolf Lodge:

Great Wolf Resorts (formerly known as Great Wolf Lodge) is a chain of eighteen indoor water park resorts located in the United States and Canada. The resorts’ water parks include indoor and seasonal outdoor activities such as tube rides, wave pools, water slides, hot tubs, and surfing simulators. — USA Today’s 10Best

And here’s what the publication wrote about Kahuna Laguna:

New Hampshire’s 40,000-square-foot Kahuna Laguna indoor water park was the first of its kind in northern New England. Located on the grounds of Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, the park offers a bit of splashy fun for everyone, including high-speed tube slides and a wave pool for adrenaline junkies, water basketball for competitive sorts and a play tower complete with water cannons and a 175-gallon tipping bucket. — USA Today’s 10Best

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

The No. 1 indoor water park is DreamWorks Water Park in East Rutherford, N.J. View the entire list of best indoor water parks.