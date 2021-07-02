How to Boston
Sign up to receive our essential guide to the city. Delivered to your inbox weekly.
When it comes to indoor water fun, two New England parks are making a big splash in the U.S., according to USA Today readers.
Great Wolf Lodge Resorts, which has a location in Fitchburg, ranked No. 5, and Kahuna Laguna in North Conway, N.H., ranked No. 9 among the publication’s list of the 10 best indoor water parks in America, released on Friday.
The list is part of the publication’s 2021 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.
Here’s what USA Today wrote about Great Wolf Lodge:
And here’s what the publication wrote about Kahuna Laguna:
For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.
The No. 1 indoor water park is DreamWorks Water Park in East Rutherford, N.J. View the entire list of best indoor water parks.
Sign up to receive our essential guide to the city. Delivered to your inbox weekly.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.