How to Boston
Sign up to receive our essential guide to the city. Delivered to your inbox weekly.
A Victorian seaside resort in Rhode Island is “the pinnacle of New England beachfront luxury” and among the best beach getaways in America, according to Travel + Leisure.
Ocean House in Westerly, R.I., was recently named among the 15 best beach resorts in the U.S. by the travel publication. It is the only New England resort on the list.
“These standout U.S. beach resorts have accommodations overlooking the water, pools galore, soft sand, private beaches, and an abundance of water activities,” wrote the publication.
Here’s what Travel + Leisure wrote about Ocean House:
Earlier this year, Ocean House was among 87 U.S. hotels awarded five stars by Forbes Travel Guide. The five-star hotels were described as “outstanding, often iconic… with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities.”
View the list of 15 best beach resorts in the U.S.
Sign up to receive our essential guide to the city. Delivered to your inbox weekly.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.