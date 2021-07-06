Summer A New England getaway is one of the 15 best beach resorts in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure It overlooks a 650-foot private white-sand beach. Ocean House in Westerly, R.I. Ocean House

A Victorian seaside resort in Rhode Island is “the pinnacle of New England beachfront luxury” and among the best beach getaways in America, according to Travel + Leisure.

Ocean House in Westerly, R.I., was recently named among the 15 best beach resorts in the U.S. by the travel publication. It is the only New England resort on the list.

“These standout U.S. beach resorts have accommodations overlooking the water, pools galore, soft sand, private beaches, and an abundance of water activities,” wrote the publication.

Here’s what Travel + Leisure wrote about Ocean House:

Ocean House — and really, all of Westerly, Rhode Island — is the pinnacle of New England beachfront luxury. And that’s not just because Taylor Swift owns property here. A perfect alternative to the Hamptons, and about three hours from New York City, Ocean House has opulent décor and a stretch of gorgeous New England beach that’s begging to be explored. Stay in one of the property’s 49 guest rooms or 20 signature suites, including the epic, four-story Tower Suite with a wooden spiral staircase and a view of the Block Island Sound. —Travel + Leisure

Earlier this year, Ocean House was among 87 U.S. hotels awarded five stars by Forbes Travel Guide. The five-star hotels were described as “outstanding, often iconic… with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities.”

