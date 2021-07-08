Summer Airbnb says an ‘off-the-beaten path’ New England destination is trending this summer It's located along 50 miles of coastline in Maine. Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in Wells, Maine. US Fish and Wildlife Service / flickr

The coronavirus pandemic continues to bolster outdoor recreation this summer, and an “off-the-beaten path” nature destination in New England is trending with travelers.

The Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in Wells, Maine, ranked among 10 trending nature destinations to visit this summer, all of which have seen “significant interest” from travelers, according to Airbnb and The Trust for Public Lands.

National and state parks are experiencing a busy summer, noted Airbnb, which reports that wishlists including “national park” or “state park” in the title have grown by 490 percent since 2019. But, as evidenced from the top 10 list, lesser-known natural spots are catching the attention of travelers, too.

“As families make decisions about travel this summer, unique outdoor experiences are top of the list,” said Diane Regas, president and CEO of The Trust for Public Land, in a statement. “We’ve seen firsthand through our work that there are incredible, off-the-beaten path places to experience the great outdoors all around our country. Getting outside is important for reconnecting with family and friends, and for our mental and physical health … the magic of a sunset over a mountain ridge or the joy of observing wildlife in its natural habitat can be a universal, healing experience.”

The Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge is located along 50 miles of coastline in York and Cumberland counties. It’s named after Rachel Carson, a world-renowned marine biologist, author, and environmentalist who summered and conducted research on Maine’s Southport Island.

Airbnb recommended the following two stays for those looking to explore the refuge: a two-bedroom cottage with an ocean view and a three-bedroom oceanfront home with front and rear decks, both located in Wells.

